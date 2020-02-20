The State of New York is embarking on an advertising blitz aimed at educating residents and business owners about the ban on single-use plastic bags, which takes effect on March 1.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced the start of the statewide campaign on Thursday.
The campaign, known officialy as BYOBagNY, is spearheaded by the state Department of Environmental Conservation. It will include TV and radio advertisements, social media, Google Ads and events hosted by Feeding New York State food banks across the state.
As part of the effort, DEC is distributing more than 270,000 reusable bags in low- and moderate-income communities.
The campaign will continue for a few months.
"Right this minute, plastic bags are hanging in trees, blowing down the streets, filling up our landfills and polluting our lakes, rivers and streams, all hurting our environment," Cuomo said. "Twelve million barrels of oil are used to make the plastic bags we use every year and by 2050 there will be more plastic by weight in the oceans than fish. We took bold action to protect our environment and ban these environmental blights and with this campaign we're going to make sure New Yorkers are ready and have all the facts."
In addition to the ads, DEC is bolstering its outreach to industry associations including the Food Industry Alliance, the Retail Council, New York State Association of Counties and convenience stores, and partnering with New York state agencies to distribute reusable bags and elevate the BYOBagNY message.
On Feb. 17, DEC released final regulations to implement the New York State Plastic Bag Waste Reduction Act. After review of the approximately 2,500 comments received during a 60-day public comment period and hearing, state officials said the final regulations will be published in the State Register next week.
New Yorkers use an estimated 23 billion plastic bags annually, each for about 12 minutes, and about 85% of the total ends up in landfills, recycling machines, waterways and streets, state officials said.
For more information about the plastic bag ban, visit https://www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/50034.html, email plasticbags@dec.ny.gov, or call (518) 402-8706.
