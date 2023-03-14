Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 21F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 21F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.