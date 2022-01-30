State health officials announced Sunday that COVID-19 cases in New York have dropped 90% since the Jan. 7 peak.
In addition, hospitalizations have declined by more than 550 in the past 24 hours and are down across alll regions and age groups.
"New Yorkers are doing the right thing - getting vaccinated and receiving their booster, wearing their masks, and staying home when they're sick," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "The winter surge plan, too, is working to ensure we manage COVID-19 after the peak of Omicron and keep New Yorkers healthy and safe. The vaccine is safe, effective, free, and readily available all over the state. If you haven't taken advantage of it yet, I encourage you to do so immediately — it's the best weapon we have in this fight against the pandemic."
Locally, Covid numbers have been dropping.
From Jan. 19 to Wednesday, 1,742 positive cases were reported in Niagara County. That’s down from 3,041 the prior seven days (Jan. 19 to Jan. 12) and 4,035 new cases reported between Jan. 12 and Jan. 5.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents was 119, down from 206 on Jan. 19.
County health officials did report 17 more Covid-related deaths on Wednesday. Niagara County has now seen 518 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020.
As for the seven-day average of the percentage of hospital beds available, Eastern Niagara Hospital is at 34% the week prior, down from 51%; Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is at 6% down from 12% and Mount St. Mary’s Hospital is at 0%, down from 6%.
