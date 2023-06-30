There doesn't seem to be much in common with a musician, dancer, solider, a sailor or bus driver.
Sure, there may be some crossover between some of those things, but rarely will you find someone who has worn all those hats in a larger than life fashion.
Enter, George Bridgeman.
Bridgeman, a Newfane native, has actually worn all of those hats throughout his 82 years of life and has also worn quite a few more. Standing at 6 feet and 6 inches tall, he would never be lost.
Whether he was in a band, in the army or both at the same time, he always held fast to three important things.
"My military career was three m's. Music, music, music," Bridgeman recalled.
A family affair
That connection and love for music started very early on in his life. His mother, Helene played piano while his father, Ross played ukulele and banjo.
Bridgeman recalled that their parents' passion for music soon rubbed off on him and his sister Virginia, who they often referred to by the nickname Cookie.
He and his sister would also frequent weekend dances at Newfane High School and several others in Niagara County. By 1958, they began to gain a reputation in the area and Bridgeman was often a student representitive for many trips to Buffalo TV Dance Party.
They would go on to take their talents to one of the most prominent dance television programs of that era, American Bandstand.
Through friends of their mother, Bridgeman and his sister got the opportunity to enter the show's slow dance competition in Philadelphia.
He recalled the excitement of being on the show that he watched countless times.
"I watched the show so much, I knew the names of every single (regularly appearing) kid on the show. I walked in there and just talked to them like they were friends," he said.
They would end up winning the contest. Bridgeman's prize was a polaroid camera, which he still has to this day.
The bands
It was also around this time that Bridgeman would begin to get involved with several bands that would perform all over the area.
In addition to playing sousaphone in the Newfane High School band, he was a prominent bass player. His skills on the instrument would be highly coveted amongst several local groups.
"There was only about four bass players in Niagara County, so I would get called (to play a gig) every single weekend. All the other kids would be out having fun and I'd be playing bass somewhere," he said.
It was during this time that he played guitar in a rock 'n' roll band called The Newfies. The band featured a young Ron Altbach, who would go on to play with the rock band King Harvest who was most well-known for the hit song, "Dancing in the Moonlight."
Even though Altbach was five years younger than Bridgeman, he recalled how he was instantly impressed with his musicianship.
"You can either hack it or you can't. I knew there was something special with Ronnie," he said.
He was very close with the Altbach family and would spend many of his summers sailing boats with them in Olcott.
"If we weren't sailing, we were playing music," he said.
Dan Dy, a longtime friend of Bridgeman noted that his playing style was very unique, because he played guitar with a non-traditional open E tuning as opposed to standard tuning.
Dy was one of several students that Bridgeman taught the guitar to in Newfane. He taught him in his formative years of playing the instrument when he was about 13-years-old.
"He was a larger than life character," Dy recalled. "I only lasted about one year with open tuning (before I switched to standard)."
The army
Bridgeman would be drafted into the army in 1963, putting both a temporary hold on his bands and his new job at Harrison Radiator.
Althought, when he left for the army on Nov. 27, 1963, the music wouldn't leave him for long. Bridgeman had told his sergeant that he was a musician and when he give his assignment after basic training, he was surprised that they assigned him to play in the army band.
"They shipped me right to Fort Monroe, Virginia, and I played music every single hour that that I could from that moment on. I couldn't believe it," he said.
He would go on to play in various configurations for various army events and parades in the surrounding area.
By 1965, he was offered a bigger opportunity to play in an army band in Washington D.C.
However, there was one condition. He had to go over to Korea first, before he could go to Washington.
"I told them, 'Adios,'" he said.
Back home
When Bridgeman returned home, he continued his job at Harrison Radiator and formed a new band by 1970 called the Rambunctious.
A few years later, his daughter Rebecca would be born in 1973.
He would continue to perform with them in various places across the area performing rock and popular songs of the era up until 1983. His son Scott was born a few years later in 1985
He would stay with the company until his retirement in 1997, but he didn't slow down. He picked up another activity - school bus driving.
"I already worked for 35 years, I couldn't just go home," he said.
He would drive a generation of Newfane students to school until he retired from driving in 2017.
Recently, he celebrated his 50th anniversary as a member of the Newfane Lions Club and is still an active member of the Olcott Yacht Club, where he's on hand every Friday night making popcorn.
Even though Bridgeman hasn't been in a band in over four decades, he said he still enjoys playing guitar every day and doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon.
Bridgeman said that after all the experiences he's had in his life, he wanted to offer one piece of advice for those who are still in the early part of their journey through life:
"Stay happy, single and enjoy the time you have with your friends. It goes fast," he said.
