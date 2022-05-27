SULLIVAN: Sanborn's Anthony Delisanti yearns for more after missing NCAA national cut

Last week, Anthony Delisanti finished tied for 15th in the Columbus Regional of the NCAA men’s golf tournament. This came a few weeks after Delisanti posted a stunning 30 on the final nine to win medalist honors in the Missouri Valley Conference tourney as a Valparaiso freshman.
Valpo’s athletic website glowed about Delisanti, a Sanborn resident and Niagara Wheatfield graduate. They called his 2021-22 performance “a freshman season that won’t soon be forgotten.”
Delisanti won't forget it, and he agreed that it was a special year. But the kid is a fierce competitor and perfectionist with a tireless work ethic. He’s also a golfer, so he’s left to wonder what might have been.
“I missed qualifying for the national championship by four shots,” Delisanti said Friday morning while driving to work at the Willowbrook Golf Course in Lockport.
Delisanti shot 214 in the regional at Ohio State, posting consecutive 70s after an opening 74. He would have needed to shoot 210 to finish in the top five in the 75-man field and advance as an individual to the national finals, which began Friday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
“I guess at the end it was pretty disappointing to look back and see,” said Delisanti, who turned 19 two weeks ago. “I mean, over 54 holes you hit over 200 golf shots and you look back and it’s only four. It’s tough to describe. I guess I’m happy with how I played, because it shows me I can play with the best players in the country.
“I can give you one of those ‘shoulda, coulda, wouldas,” he said. “I made a triple on the 12th hole of the tournament. On a par-5, I had an 8.”
He wasn’t hitting his driver particularly well going into the regionals. The Ohio State course, which was designed by Alister MacKenzie in the early 1930s and re-designed by Jack Nicklaus, is a challenging test, with narrow fairways and fiendishly placed bunkers.
“The 12th hole, I missed the fairway the first day,” Delisanti said. “It was a reachable par-5 the first two days. But because I missed the fairway in rough super thick, I had to lay up. I laid it up to about 80 yards, down in the flat. I ended up chunking it into the water, into the creek that was just short of the green, and I ended up making triple.”
“I played the hole 3-over for the tournament. Because it’s the easiest hole on the course, I probably lost at least four shots to the field by playing it 4-over. You can look back at that one hole and say, ‘If I play this the way I’m supposed to, I’m in Arizona now.
“But that’s how golf is, right?”
Yes, that’s golf. Whether you’re struggling to break 100 or trying to win majors, you invariably go back over a round and rue the handful of strokes that could have made the difference. The thing is, he wasn’t in awe, not of the course or his opponents from the more celebrated Power Five schools.
“When he went to regionals, he was not intimated one bit,” said his father, David Delisanti, who followed him in Columbus. “From the moment I got out of my truck and saw him, I was like, he knows he belongs here. He’s not intimidated by the guy putting next to him in the nicest bags, the nicest outfits. He knows he fits in here.”
“He was very excited about it, but he wasn’t intimidated by it. It was very cool, especially when he pulled in and they had a parking spot for him.”
And why wouldn’t Anthony be confident? He was a four-time Niagara Frontier League champ at Niagara Wheatfield, which had a 99-match win streak when he played. In 2020, he became the youngest BDGA champ at 17. Last year, he defended his title, becoming the 13th player — and youngest, of course — to go back-to-back at the BDGA’s premier event, which began in 2021.
Delisanti finished 22nd at the Porter Cup last summer and sixth in the Monroe Invitational, where he showed he could compete with the top college players in the country. Still, he didn’t get recruited by the top colleges. Valparaiso head coach David Gring thought he got a steal, but even he couldn’t have imagined Delisanti would come on so fast as a college freshman.
“Over the fall, I really didn’t get better,” Delisanti said. “I was pretty unhappy with how I played. I guess I played solid, but I was very inconsistent between my ball striking and short game. Over the spring, Coach Gring and Coach Ron (Gring’s brother) focused on my putting routine. It was more important than the technique in my opinion. I just buttoned down on my routine.”
David Delisanti, who coached golf for years at Williamsville East, said his son had the difficult adjustment period typical of a kid going to college for the first time. It’s especially tough when you have a high standard in the classroom. David and his wife, Kathleen, emphasized academics. Anthony was in the top six percent of his class at Niagara Wheatfield and had similar expectations at Valpo.
Delisanti, who is majoring in kinesiology, wound up with a 3.8 grade-point average in his first year of college.
“I’m so proud of how well he’s done in golf,” David said. “But I’m even more proud that he has met and exceeded our expectations academically. He was really struggling at the beginning of September and he made a comment to me that he was more concerned about not meeting his coach’s expectation academically than on the golf course.
“It was right before the very first tournament. I was super proud of what he said. Then I had to kind of talk him down a bit and remind him he’s there for a reason, and it’s his academics. I told him ‘You’re a good student and a good golfer. Everything will take care of itself. You’re not the only kid going through all this stressful stuff’.”
In the spring, Delisanti really hit his stride. He tied for first at the Butler Invitational in late March, then saved his best for last at the Valley championships, firing that epic 30 on the back nine to come from five shots back to capture the individual title and a berth in the NCAAs.
“It’s definitely difficult when you’re sitting in the dorm or the library doing homework when it’s 75 degrees out in April and you want to practice,” he said. “But you have to know when you have to get your work done. That’s thanks to the leadership of my (older) teammates. Just showing all three of us freshmen what we needed to do was very helpful.”
That’s typical of Delisanti, who prides himself on being a good teammate and never forgets to credit the Valpo coaches and upperclassmen. David tells the story about his son breaking his leg in a hockey game in his junior year of high school. On the ride home from the hospital, late at night, Anthony called his Niagara Wheatfield teammates to apprise them of his condition. He told them he would be at every game and practice the rest of the season. He kept his promise, for a team that went winless.
That sort of leadership goes a long way. David Gring described having a freshman from his program qualify for an NCAA regional as a “treasure.”
“I couldn’t be prouder of Anthony and all of his efforts and preparation for the NCAA Columbus Regional over these past two weeks,” Gring said. “It was a joy and a blessing to walk with him the entire 54 holes, talking through the various shots and watching him execute at a high level on a championship golf course. He was very calm and comfortable and showed a lot of poise.”
Delisanti is a shining light for the Beacons, and a loyal one. He said he’s “a hundred percent” happy with his college choice. Not being recruited by top programs was a blessing.
“Other coaches haven’t asked me, but the people I’ve talked to since I got back have asked me if I want to transfer and I tell them no,” he said, “because I probably wouldn’t have had these opportunities at a bigger school. I may not have had a chance to win the conference championship as a freshman. My teammates and coach Gring and coach Ron have been the best. I can’t thank them enough and I’m excited about next year.”
He also has an exciting summer of golf ahead. Delisanti has been invited to play in the Dogwood Invitational, a prestigious amateur event at the Druid Hills Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga., from June 6-11. Local teaching professional Allen Miller is a former Dogwood winner.
Delisanti also plans to compete in the Porter Cup and Monroe Invitational again this year. He’ll play in the men’s State Amateur and the U.S. Amateur qualifier, hoping to get in the U.S. Am in late August. And next month, he will attempt to become the first man to win three consecutive BDGA titles since Tim Hume won four from 1996-99.
I asked if he knew how many men had ever ‘three-peated’ in the district.
“Not sure,” he said. “I’m worrying about the Dogwood right now.”
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
