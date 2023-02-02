In the wake of an elderly woman’s death late last month due to wandering, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Alzheimer’s Association, are asking caregivers of those experiencing dementia or some form of Alzheimers disease, to connect to services and make a plan.
Diane Harvey, 82, was found dead on Thursday, Jan. 26 from freezing after being missing for over 24 hours. Harvey was suffering from dementia and lived alone.
Multiple resources were committed to looking for Harvey, including drones, canines and off-road vehicles. Sheriff Mike Filicetti said that a helicopter would’ve also been deployed except for restraints caused by the weather.
While Filicetti did not know how many people in Niagara County lived in the same circumstances as Harvey, he did say there were resources available.
He noted there is a long time program that was performed by the Lewiston Police Department, which his office enlarged for the whole county called RUOK (Are You OK).
“Lewiston has had it for 30 years,” Filicetti said. “We started using it during Covid as a way to check on someone. We call one time a day and if someone answers, there’s no action. If there’s no answer, any police department available will check on the person.”
To register for the program, interested parties can call the Lewiston Police Department at (716) 754-8477.
Another piece of equipment is a $400 watch from Theora Care that can track someone on GPS, be used as a phone to reassure a lost loved one and also set up a safe zone around the property that alerts the caregiver if it’s left.
The watch’s app costs $50 each month, but the watches have already been bought by the NCSO through grant funds and are waiting to be used. Currently the Sheriff’s Office has eight in stock.
“I think word hasn’t gotten out,” Filicetti said. “Some people aren’t aware of it.”
More tips on how to care for someone with dementia can also be found at the Alzheimer’s Association’s website.
“It is estimated that 60% of people with dementia will wander and become lost at some point; many do so repeatedly,” reads the site. “If not found within 24 hours, up to half of wandering individuals will suffer serious injury or death.”
The Alzheimer’s Association also offers plans that can help in the event that someone with dementia does wander, said Chelsea Torgalski, a safety services coordinator with the WNY Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.
While the plans do come with a fee, the lowest being $25 per year and the highest $75 per year, those who work with them can set a profile for the vulnerable person and this information is pulled up and provided for first responders to use in their search when and if the person does wander.
The person can also wear a bracelet or necklace that has a number to call and the person’s name, so a “good samaritan” can alert the support line.
Caregivers can also wear a bracelet so if something happens to them, such as an injury, those treating them will know they are a caregiver of someone with dementia and can call the emergency number to alert a secondary contact, possibly the primary caregiver’s partner or another family member.
“Our mission is to provide support for caregivers,” Torgalski said. “And to accelerate research for Alzheimer’s disease. Our ultimate goal is to find a cure.”
More information can be found at https://www.alz.org/wny/helping_you/safety-services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.