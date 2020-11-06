Support needed for annual Lord's Day Dinner

James Neiss/staff photographerYvonne Davis, left, Tishnell Davis, center, and Matthew Davis Jr., at right, are shown in this file photo, preparing for the 2019 Lord's Day Dinner, which was held on Thanksgiving Day at the V.F.W. 917 LaSalle Griffin Post in Niagara Falls. This year's dinner, which provides free holiday meals to the homeless and needy in the community, will be by pick-up only amid the global pandemic. The Davis family is now welcoming monetary donations and donations of food and supplies as they prepare for the 2020 dinner, which will be held on Thanksgiving Day. For more information, contact Matt and Yvonne Davis at 284-6973.