Support needed for annual Lord's Day Dinner

The organizers of the Lord's Day Dinner in Niagara Falls are welcoming donations of food and supplies as they prepare for the annual Thanksgiving dinner for the needy in the community.
The dinner will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, at 1317 Ashland Ave., Niagara Falls. All individuals who are seeking meals this year must wear masks. Meals will be made available for pick-up only at the side window of 1317 Ashland Ave. There will be no meal delivery.
To reserve a dinner, call 284-6973 by Nov. 24. No calls will be accepted after Nov. 24.
In preparation for the dinner, organizers Matt and Yvonne Davis are accepting monetary donations as well as donated food items and supplies, including: Cornish hens, cranberry sauce, turkey base, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, turkey gravy, cans of green beans and whole kernel corn, boxes of white rice, cases of stuffing mix, chicken base, beef base and desserts of any kind. In addition, the organizers are in need of bags of white sugar, bags of self-rising flour, bags of corn meal, cases of eggs, bottles of vegetable oil, foam take-out containers, paper towels, food service gloves, foil steam table pans, chafing fuel, food service film and foil wrap. Personal hygiene items for children and adults are also being accepted.
To make a donation or for more information, contact Matt or Yvonne Davis at 284-6973.
