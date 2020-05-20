Suspects sought in pair of shootings

NIAGARA FALLS - Police are searching for a suspect and a motive in the shooting of a Falls man in the 800 block of 20th Street.
The incident occurred around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Patrol officers responded to the shots fired call and found the unidentified victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Investigators said the wound was non-life-threatening. They had no information on what triggered the shooting and no description of a suspect.
Criminal Investigation Division detectives said they are also still seeking a suspect in connection with a shooting in the 1600 block of Center Avenue Tuesday night.
In that incident, shots rang out in broad daylight, around 6 p.m., and responding patrol officers said they found an unidentified 43-year-woman who appeared to have been shot in the face. The victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo for treatment.
Criminal Investigation Bureau detectives said the victim was "conscious and capable of speech" before being transported to ECMC.
On Wednesday, detectives said the woman had been released from ECMC. They also said her wound was a result of shrapnel.
"It appears that she was injured by shrapnel from a bullet hitting a car and not actually the bullet," Detective Lt. John Conti said.
Investigators said they were still looking for information on a suspect in the shooting and were seeking help from witnesses and the public. Detectives said they were "not receiving much cooperation" from those in the area of the shooting on Tuesday night.
