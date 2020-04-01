Suspects sought in SUV theft, car chase

Niagara County Sheriff's investigators are hunting for one of two suspects involved in a high speed chase that end in the "torching" of a classic SUV on the Tuscarora Indian Reservation Wednesday afternoon.
Niagara Falls police said they were advised on Wednesday morning that a "classic 2008 Chevy Trailblazer" had been stolen from the driveway of a Grand Island home on Tuesday night. As officers looked for the vehicle, it was spotted at a convenience store and gas station in the 8700 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard.
"As Officer Vincent Daniels turned around to stop the vehicle, it bolted down the boulevard towards Williams Road," Falls Police Lt. Michael Corcoran said.
As the Trailblazer sped down the road, Corcoran said Daniels followed with his lights and siren on. The SUV entered the Town of Wheatfield and the Falls officer lost sight of it around Walmore and Lockport roads.
Niagara County Sheriff's deputies then picked up the pursuit, along with officers from the Lewiston Police Department and New York State Police troopers.
"They chased the vehicle on to the Tuscarora Reservation," acting Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said. "And then it went off-road."
Filicetti said officers and deputies "set up a parameter" in the Black Hill Spring area of the reservation and searched for more than an hour for the SUV and one or two suspects believed to have been inside the vehicle.
"It appears the suspects abandoned the vehicle and lit it on fire," Filicetti said.
While the suspects were not located, Filicetti said investigators from his office were "following up on some leads and evidence (recovered from the vehicle)."
