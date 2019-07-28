Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.