Golfers teed up at Lockport Town and Country Club on June 20 for the 30th annual golf tournament to benefit Youth Mentoring Services. For the second year in a row, Team Brad won the tournament with a score of 59.
Team Brad consisted of Kevin Apolito, Jason Floreano, Darin Schwabe, and Chris Schwabe.
M&T Bank earned second place with Team ISG winning the mixed division.
Zach McArdle (M&T Bank) and Erin Hennessey (Team Megan) won the longest drive in the men’s and ladies categories respectively.
Chris McCaffrey (Ulrich Signs) and Brooke Felgenacher (Robert Half) were closest to the pin.
Jim McCloy (FMC/Drum Oil) had two holes in one on the putting green to finish in first place in the putting contest, while Norm Felschow (Elysian Fields) won the chipping contest.
Corporate sponsors of the 2022 tournament include Lockport Dental Group P.C. (diamond level), Try-it Distributing, M&T Bank, Tronconi Segarra & Associate LLP, Ulrich Sign Co., The Financial Guys, Elysian Fields Massage Therapy, Brookside Consultants, Robert Half Talent Solutions and The Chapel.
The mission of Youth Mentoring Services is to provide the opportunity for at-risk children to achieve their full potential as adults through mentoring and educational opportunities. At-risk youths include those from a low-income household, living with a single parent, living in a household headed by a grandparent, or having a parent who’s incarcerated or deceased. Services include professionally supervised 1:1 mentor relationships, camperships, group mentoring and various youth activities. For more information, call 716-434-1855, email info@youthmentoringservicesniagara.org, or visit www.youthmentoringservicesniagara.org.
