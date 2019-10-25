WILSON — As a result of the hard work of a local high school student, the village welcomed its newest historical marker Thursday.
A marker noting the historical significance of Lake Island Park, a former amusement park and tourist attraction, was unveiled.
Jesse Rodgers, 14 and freshman at Wilson High School, began pursuing the history marker project when he was in the seventh grade.
With guidance from teacher Brett Sippel and school librarian Maureen Mahar, the teen wrote and secured a grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation to underwrite the $1,150 cost of the marker. The inscription on the marker was written by him.
During the unveiling, Rodgers gave a brief speech outlining the history of Lake Island Park. According to his research, it was an "extremely popular" amusement park opened in 1898, with features including a water slide, a baseball field and a dance pavilion. The amusement park was closed and became Tuscarora Park Club in 1923.
Rodgers said he thinks the marker turned out "pretty good."
Several community members helped Rodgers with his research for the marker. Doing the research taught him how to find primary and secondary sources, he noted. Some of the sources he used were library materials, newsletters from the local historical society, the Wilson Star newspaper from the late 1800s and a Wilson historical sketchbook.
Rodgers said the project "was very fun" and he enjoyed doing it.
