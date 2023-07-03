A plaque in memory of Jacquelyn Sundheim, who died in the Highland Park, Ill., July Fourth parade shooting in 2022, is part of a memorial for the seven people who died in the shooting and shown in this photo taken June 30, 2023, outside Highland Park City Hall. Sundheim's daughter, Leah, discussed the tragedy and the impact on her family with The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Roger Schneider)