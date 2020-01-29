LOCKPORT — At 3-0 in the prestigious King of the Cage MMA competition and at the peak of physical form in the twilight of his career, cruiserweight Joe Taylor could spend all day talking about himself, his accomplishments and especially his upcoming title fight.
But Lockport's “Son of a Legend” Taylor keeps himself busy these days at his bustling downtown gym, happily promoting its many programs, working out with his more than three dozen students and training several local young men and women for upcoming fights.
Taylor, 3-0 in the cage and 8-2 as a professional with five knockouts, will take on journeyman Matt Lagler (13-16-1) of San Diego on March 21 for the King of the Cage United States Cruiserweight Championship in the main event at the Seneca Niagara Casino in Niagara Falls. The first fight begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are available at JT's Boxing & Fitness Club at the corner of Main and Pine streets (30 Pine St. address) or on its Facebook page.
“This is our main room. We have 4,000 square feet of space here, with the gym and a game room and we're about to add a third room,” Taylor said this week while giving Greater Niagara Newspapers a personal tour of his gym this week.
The happy sounds of dozens of young boys and girls could be heard in the next room, which brought a smile to the face of one of this city's greatest knockout artists. Taylor unofficially opened his gym up last fall in the heart of downtown Lockport, but he's planning on a festive grand opening sometime this spring.
“We have two main rooms right now, the boxing gym here and a game room for the kids with a pool table, ping pong, dart board and more and we're going to have a third room soon, which will be a study room,” Taylor said.
A former semi-pro football all-star running back and popular boxer/kickboxer on Kenan Arena fight cards over the last decade, Taylor has been making a concerted effort in recent years trying to give back to the sport that gave so much to him, a sport in which he followed his late father, Lockport boxing great, Johnnie Taylor, into.
Taylor goes the distance each and every day with fun-filled programs and activities for his students, but he also goes an extra round quietly by providing memberships to those who cannot afford it.
“I want to keep them busy and active,” he said. “You cant afford it? Okay, come on in and let me see you working hard, let me see you here every day,” Taylor said. “Some of my sponsors might buy gloves for certain kids or take care do their membership. Thank God I have sponsors. If it wasn't for them, I'd be here, but it would have been a longer, harder road, a harder battle.”
Four young fighters from Taylor's stable, Lockport's Vanessa McCaa, Newfane's Austin Smith, Medina's Terren Lovria and Taylor's 14-year-old son, Javon Taylor, will compete at Rage in the Cage in Rochester and the Buffalo Golden Gloves competition in just a couple of weeks at Riverworks in Buffalo.
Taylor described his upcoming King of the Cage opponent as, “a tough fighter.” It's Taylor's second KOTC main event at the Seneca Casino. Once again, Taylor will have his long-time coaches Lockport native Corey Webster and Dan Dorfman in his corner.
“His record is only around .500, but he's the champion and he has more than 29 pro fights in the cage,” Taylor said. “He's coming to ‘716’ and I plan on taking that belt from him.”
Commenting on the tragic national sports news this week that NBA legend Kobe Bryant had been killed in a helicopter crash, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Taylor said he heard the news on his way out of his friend's beauty salon.
“It's sad. Rest in peace to all nine who passed away, parents, kids. My eyes have been opened. Anyone can get called home at any time, so keep your family close, thank them, forgive them, love them and thank God for today,” Taylor said.
Taylor also gave us his Super Bowl prediction. The San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday in Miami.
“I'm going with San Francisco because of their awesome speed. That's a fast offense and the running back (Raheem Mostert), he was on the practice squad and coach told him to keep working hard and he came from the bottom and worked his way up to the top through hard work. He ended up rushing go more than 200 yards in that last playoff game,” Taylor said.
Kind of remind you of someone?
“Yeah, kind of reminds me of me,” Taylor said.
