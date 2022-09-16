A poster advertising “The Phantom of the Opera,” is displayed on the shuttered Majestic Theatre in New York, March 12, 2020. Broadway’s longest-running show will play its final performance on Broadway on Feb. 18, 2023, a spokesperson told The Associated Press on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The closing will come less than a month after its 35th anniversary. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)