Nidal Ali, right, and Nawal Sweidan hold photos of their missing sons in Mahmoudiya, south of Baghdad, Iraq, on March 28, 2023. Their sons were both kidnapped by extremist groups in 2014. Though active conflict in Iraq has largely subsided, many are still waiting to learn the fate of missing loved ones who disappeared during the US invasion, the subsequent civil war, or during the war against the Islamic State. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)