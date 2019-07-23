Six of the nation’s top open class drum and bugle corps took part in a competition at the Niagara Falls High School stadium on Tuesday night.
Rhythm at the Rapids — Prelude to Drums Along the Waterfront — featured the 7th Regiment of New London, CT; Legends of Kalamazoo, MI; Southwind of Mobile, AL; Spartans of Nashua, NH; Heat Wave of Cape Coral, FL; and Les Stentors of Sherbrooke, QC.
The event was essentially a prelude to the Drums Along the Waterfront coming up next month in Buffalo.
“One of missions of Drums Along the Waterfront is to expose the musical sport of drum corps to the youth of Western New York,” Jack Gaylord, the producer of both shows, said. “Nothing beats the look on kids faces than when they witness other youth on the field doing things they never thought possible.”
Youth in the Falls will get a second chance to see those moves as the performers and instructors from the Southwind Drum & Bugle Corps from Mobile, Alabama will be holding a music clinic for area young people today.
The clinic will be held from 2 to 5 p.m., also at the high school, by Southwind members and instructors and will teach area musicians about marching and music. Those who wish to attend the free music and marching clinic are asked to be at the high school at 2 p.m.
The Drums Along the Waterfront is set for 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 at New Era Field in Orchard Park. Tickets for that show are available at www.drumsalongthewaterfront.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.