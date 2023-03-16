Lockport City School District is cutting back 12 positions for the 2023-24 school year in September. Four of those positions are being cut because of a lack of resources, even after expanding the budget to the tax cap.
The other eight positions were funded through the American Rescue Plan Act in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In total almost 30 COVID-era positions were slated to end on June 30, but the Board of Education decided to “use money that had been earmarked for facilities expenses.”
Interim Superintendent Mike Bonnewell said that the four layoffs from the general fund amount to almost, “1% of the teaching staff.”
“The average class across the district would be expected to increase by 1%, as well,” Bonnewell wrote in an email to questions from the US&J.
“Given classes have approximately 20 students, we won’t add .2 students to each class,” he continued. “Some will go up by one student. Others will stay the same.”
The reason for the cuts seems to circle around a state mandate over how the school uses $600,000 of its foundation aid. The funds, according to Bonnewell, must be used for high impact tutoring and the school board has decided that will come fund balance.
Currently the law has yet to be validated, but Bonnewell said if it’s not blocked the district will have used its rainy day fund. If it does the picture looks somewhat rosier.
“This will leave the District better able to weather future budget issues in years when we are not receiving foundation aid increases the size of the one that the state gave us this year,” he said.
Bonnewell also said that from Oct. ’21 to Oct. ’22, 51 students, or 1% of the student body, left the district. He noted that the impact on class sizes will feel that decrease.
“So, in essence, we have about 1% fewer students and about 1% fewer teachers,” he said.
Also, discussed at the March 8th school board work session were three more additional layoffs due to setting up Child Safety Zones (CSZ) for bus pickup next year. The question, if approved by the board, will go to a public referendum during the budget approval and school board elections.
According to an email from Assistant Superintendent of Finance Deb Coder, “The trustees agreed to use additional appropriated fund balance to offset the additional cost of these propositions instead of identifying three additional layoffs.”
BOE Vice President John Linderman said during that meeting that he would not support layoffs and would not support the CSZ propositions if they resulted in any. Trustees Sterling Pierce Jr. and Kristin Schutt said that while they appreciated that no one wants layoffs, they were concerned with the safety of the students.
Bonnewell was unable to name the positions lost due to lack of funds, both the COVID-era positions and positions cut from the general fund.
