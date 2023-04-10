The trailheads of the Erie Canal Trailway are getting some seasonal maintenance done by volunteers in the Lockport area. Sandy and Mike Guzzetti and their crews are out-and-about putting down mulch getting ready for the summer with seven miles of trail beautified by their contributions.
The road to where they are today is interesting. Across from the Amherst museum, the Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village (BNHC) is a trailhead that the Guzzetti’s thought could use some sprucing up. So, they got to work. Weeding and planting commenced, along with some bicycle wheel art, that was placed at the trailhead.
So, satisfied the couple left and then returned to water only to find that their installed art had been taken out and was lying next to a fence. They put it back. Left. When they came back it was by the fence again.
This happened several more times and it wasn’t until they were at a 2017 Pints for Progress event at Lock 34 with other prospective beautifiers to pitch a project to expand the trailhead into Lockport, that they were called out on it.
“This lady comes up to us and said, ‘So you’re the one who’s been doing this!’,” Sandy Guzzetti said. “It turned out that the Canal Corporation couldn’t get into the trail without running over it, so they took it out and put it nearby.”
At that event the Guzzetti’s were awarded the funds to continue the project and at the same time learned to talk to the Parks & Trails New York to get permission to be there in the first place.
These days they are in contact with the Canal Corporation, and have worked out where the art could and couldn’t be for the sake of the vehicles’ undercarriage.
The Guzzetti’s are in charge of 10 trailheads between Pendleton and Lockport, and at each trailhead is a group of people who’ve volunteered to maintain the garden. Today, the mulching will be getting done by Great Scape Lawncare who the Guzzetti’s pay to do their lawn.
“This way he can get bulk mulch, which is cheaper than getting it by the bag,” Sandy Guzzetti said.
The Guzzetti’s don’t get any funding for the project – they laughed and said, “We are the funding!” – and financially cover the project. There are ten groups of volunteers, one for each trailhead, who also volunteer and the Guzzetti’s do anything to help them out.
“A lot of people don’t actually like planting,” Mike Guzzetti said. “They like to just maintain what’s there. So we come in and plant.”
Groups include Slow Spokes and Big Wheels biking clubs.
In the winter the Guzzetti’s drive-by once a week, and regularly walk to the path to report where parts of the trail have “caved in” and also if someone is dumping trash. They have a Facebook page, “Trail Keepers - Our Erie Canalway Trail Gardens” with almost 800 followers.
“One woman came up to us and said, ‘This makes me proud to live here,’ while we were working on a trailhead,” Sandy Guzzetti said. “It was very touching.”
The Guzzetti’s can also be reached by calling at (716) 930-6307.
