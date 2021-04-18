Local CPA promoted by Brisbane group
Kelly Mandell-Klumpp of Lockport has been promoted to senior analyst by Brisbane Consulting Group, LLC.
As a senior analyst, Mandell-Klumpp is responsible for valuation, forensic accounting and litigation support services.
Mandell-Klumpp was named a 2020 Forty Under 40 recipient by the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants (NYSSCPA). She is actively involved in the society's Buffalo chapter, serving as both the secretary and NextGen committee chair. She is also a member of the Brisbane Consulting Group Making A Difference Committee and a Meals on Wheels volunteer.
Mandell-Klumpp received a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Hilbert College and a Master of Science in forensic accounting from Canisius College.
Brisbane Consulting Group, a subsidiary of Lumsden & McCormick, LLP accounting firm, specializes in business consulting, business valuations, forensic accounting and litigation support.
Maldonado joins BankOnBuffalo's Falls branch
BankOnBuffalo announces the appointment of Zaida Maldonado to Community Office Assistant Manager at its Niagara Falls branch office where she will work with staff in rendering service to personal and business banking clients.
Zaida has extensive banking experience in a variety of retail banking positions.
BankOnBuffalo began as a start-up division of CNB Bank with a loan origination office, and in February 2017, opened a full-service banking facility on the first floor of the Electric Tower in downtown Buffalo. BankOnBuffalo currently operates 11 branch offices in Akron, Amherst, Buffalo, Clarence, Clarence Center, Lancaster, Niagara Falls, Orchard Park, Williamsville and Wilson, as well as a private banking and wealth management service, BankOnBuffalo Investment Advisors.
Award-winning psychiatrist joins Memorial staff
Jeffery Grace, M.D., has been appointed to the medical staff at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he will serve as a psychiatrist for outpatient behavioral health services. His appointment was announced by Memorial Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Vijay Bojedla, M.D.
A graduate of the Wayne State University School of Medicine, Grace served a residency in Psychiatry at the University of California’s Davis Medical Center and went on to complete a research fellowship in Biological & Psychopharmacology Psychiatry at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.
He is currently an attending psychiatrist at the Buffalo Psychiatric Center, president/physician of Buffalo’s Niagara Street Clinic and medical director of the Alba de Vida Treatment Center, also in Buffalo. In addition, he is a clinical assistant professor of psychiatry at the State University of New York at Buffalo.
Grace has been widely published in his field and has received numerous awards for excellence in practice and community service.
His professional memberships include the Western New York Psychiatric Society, American Society of Addiction Medicine, American Psychiatric Association, American Academy of Psychiatry and the Law, American Society of Addiction Medicine and the American College of Forensic Examiners.
