Haynes elevated to nutritional services director
Jerome Haynes has been named nutritional services director at Ascension Living Our Lady of Peace, a 250-bed non-profit skilled nursing facility located in Lewiston.
“We are fortunate that Jerome brings with him more than 17 years experience in long term care achieving increasingly more demanding roles,” Jonathan Hart, executive director, Our Lady of Peace, said. “In this time of transformation in skilled nursing care, his experience brings a broad perspective on day to day nutritional services operations. His knowledge and skill set will be fully utilized as we continue to focus on providing quality care while meeting our obligation to address the needs of those who live in our community, especially during these most challenging times."
Haynes, a graduate of LaSalle High School, began his career in long-term care at Mount St. Mary’s Manor in 2000 as a dietary aide and was one of the original associates to open Our Lady of Peace in 2003. After a brief time away from long-term care, Jerome returned to Our Lady of Peace as the nutritional services supervisor in 2006. In 2010, he was promoted to assistant nutritional services director.
“My experience has taught me not only to appreciate the nuances associated with preparing nutritious meals for a diverse group but also the necessity to dig deep and find out the things that make our residents' dining experience meaningful,” says Haynes. “I know how important meal time is not only to their physical health but also mental wellbeing. I take this responsibility very seriously. If my loved one was living here, I would want them to come away feeling satisfied after each meal. I consider our residents as an extension of my family.”
For more information, visit www.ascension.org/ourladyofpeace.
Papa to lead adjusters group
Jodie A. Papa, manager of National Fire Adjustment Co., Inc. headquarters office in Buffalo, has been elected president of the National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (NAPIA).
Papa joined National Fire Adjustment as a licensed public adjuster and also served as a field contents estimator before becoming manager of the Buffalo office. Prior to her tenure with National Fire Adjustment, she was an accountant for a Manhattan investment banking firm. She has a degree in accounting from Niagara University.
Papa, a Pendleton resident, is a past fourth-, third- and second vice president, treasurer and secretary of NAPIA. Her father, Ronald J. Papa, served as the association president in 1992-1993.
Due to the Covid pandemic, Papa's election took place via national Zoom conference. Formal installation will take place at a later date.
NAPIA, established in 1951, aims to promote a higher standard for policyholder advocacy.
Bridge Commission announces promotions
The Niagara Falls Bridge Commission (NFBC), the bi-national entity that owns and operates the Rainbow, Whirlpool Rapids and Lewiston-Queenston bridges between Canada and the U.S., has announced two new promotions within its leadership.
Stephanie Dafoe has been appointed as the commission’s chief operating officer. In this role, Dafoe will continue to oversee human resources, security, and government relations, as well as supervise facilities and operations. Dafoe has been with Niagara Falls Bridge Commission for almost 20 years, with active standing on the executive leadership team since 2014.
In addition, Sean Hudson has been appointed to the position of manager of facilities and operations, replacing the outgoing Mark Decker, who retired in December. Hudson has been with Niagara Falls Bridge Commission for over 30 years with proven experience in planning and leading all aspects of the facilities and operations department.
