The American Red Cross of Western New York has slated eight blood drives in Niagara County over the next two weeks. Call 1-800-733-2767 or go to www.redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment with any of these sites:

Monday —  1-6 pm, at Cristoforo Colombo Society, 2223 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls

Tuesday —  11:30 am-5 pm, at Wilson High School Library, 412 Lake St., Wilson

May 23 — 1-6 pm, Newfane Town Hall Community Center, 2737 Main St., Newfane

May 24 — 1-6 pm, at The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport

May. 24 — 11:30 am-5 pm, Youngstown Fire Hall, 625 3rd St., Youngstown

May. 25 — 1-6 pm, Moose Lodge #617, 204 Monroe St., Lockport

May 26 — 11 am-4 pm, Wrights Corners Fire Co. Station 1, 4043 Lake Ave., Lockport

May 27 — 9:30 am-2:30 pm, Lewiston Fire Co. No 1, 145 N 6th St., Lewiston

ConnectLife has six drives slated in the next two weeks. Call 716-529-4270, email partnersupport@connectlife.org, or go to connectlife.simplybook.me/v2/ to book an appointment here:

Thursday — 1-6 pm, Lockport Community location, 135 Main St., Lockport

Friday — 10:30 am-2 pm, Lewiston Community at Niagara River Region Chamber, 895 Center St., Lewiston

May 23 — 2-4:30 pm, Town of Pendleton, 6570 Campbell Blvd., Lockport

May 23 — 9 am-noon, Cornerstone Community FCU, 6485 South Transit Rd., Lockport

May 26 — 1-6 pm, Lockport Community location, 135 Main St., Lockport

May 27 — 1-6 pm, Lockport Community location, 135 Main St., Lockport

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you