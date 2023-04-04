A Chinese microchip is seen through a microscope set up at the booth for the state-controlled Tsinghua Unigroup project, which is driving China’s semiconductor ambitions, during the 21st China Beijing International High-tech Expo in 2018. Furious at U.S. efforts that cut off access to technology to make advanced computer chips, China’s leaders appear to be struggling to figure out how to retaliate without hurting their own ambitions in telecoms, artificial intelligence and other industries. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)