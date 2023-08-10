This photo provided by Christina Wilbur shows her son, Cale Wilbur, at the age of 17 in October 2018. Christina lost her 21-year-old son on June 16, 2022. He had lost two friends and an uncle to suicide and had been dealing with depression. In 2022, about 49,500 people took their own lives in the U.S., the highest number ever, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released on Thursday. (Christina Wilbur via AP)