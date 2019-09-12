USA Band celebrating 35 years

A Niagara Falls band that been together for 35 years, will be performing Saturday at LoxStock and Barrel on Niagara Street.
The USA Band was formed in 1984 by drummer Frank Geracitano, inspired by the 1984 Olympic Games held in Los Angeles.
"I wanted to put together a classic rock band, dressed in red white and blue, to portray the Olympic athletic spirit from a musical stand point" Geracitano said.
The original band consisted of Frank Grizanti on guitar, Rick Catanese on bass, Bobbie LoTempio, vocals, Frank Marini on keys , and Geracitano on drums.
After putting together an intricate list of classic rock songs from the 1960s and early 1970s, the band played numerous venues in the Western New York area and won a variety of music awards as best classic rock band throughout the years.
Many local musicians have graced the stage as members of The USA Band, and the group today still has two of its original members, vocalist Bobbie LoTempio and drummer Frank Geracitano.
LoTempio is first cousins with Nino Tempo and April Stevens who had the big smash single "Deep Purple" in the early 1960s. The siblings from Niagara Falls continue to perform in Las Vegas and will be inducted into The Niagara Falls Music Hall if Fame next month.
Other members today include Pete Zito on keys, Frank Catanese on bass, Matt Harris on sax and Jim Jeckovich on guitar.
"The greatest moment in our span of 35 years is when we opened up for The Beach Boys in 2005 at The Seneca Niagara Casino," Geracitano said.
The band also opened up for Creedence Clearwater Revival at The Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino and recently opened up for Good Vibrations, a Beach Boys tribute band at Town of Niagara Veterans Park Music Mania Mondays.
Two members, Jim Jeckovich and Frank Geracitano, were inducted into the Niagara Falls Music Hall Of Fame in 2018 and the band continues to perform at local bars and outdoor concerts throughout the year.
Geracitano said the band has donated its time and talent for the past three years providing entertainment for the annual Summerfest at the Sal festival at Sal Maglie Stadium, which has raised over 12,000 each year to help the Niagara Falls Fire Fighters Toy Fund which provides clothing and toys for underprivileged children.
According to band member Pete Zito, the band mates are close friends. "We support each other both on the stage and off the state in music and personal matters," Zito said. Bobbie LoTempio agreed. "This band is one great family," he said.
The USA Band will take the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday at LoxStock & Barrel, a tavern and restaurant which has an expanded menu and new outdoor stage. LoxStock & Barrel is located at 2602 Niagara St., Niagara Falls. For more details visit USA Band and Loxstock & Barrel on Facebook.
