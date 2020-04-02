USA Niagara in midst of demolishing downtown sites

NIAGARA FALLS — A $663,540 contract to demolish two downtown structures is currently underway.
USA Niagara approved the contract with Regional Environmental Demolition Inc. last month for the demolition of the former Roadway Inn and former Niagara Falls Snow Park, located at 492 Main St. and 427 First St., respectively. They are part of a strategic land acquisition for the second phase of Gov. Cuomo’s Buffalo Billion initiative.
For now, the demolition work has been scheduled to be completed in July, though this might be subject to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The work on these projects will involve asbestos abatement, structure demolition, earthwork, utility work and site preparation for future development. Anthony Vilardo, president of USA Niagara, said this project is going to take plenty of time considering what has to go into it.
“The two properties that are being demolished, one is kind of blighted motel and another was the former snow park,” Vilardo said. “Both of which were once thriving business in downtown Niagara Falls. We are currently in the process of selecting a firm to help us develop a development strategy for four properties which we purchased through the Buffalo Billion program. Again, at this time we don’t have anything prescribed for these properties.”
For now, he is looking to see what could be put there. USAN developers are working with the companies’ real estate office in New York City find someone to work on these properties. Based on future market analysis, they will determine what opportunities are available for downtown Niagara Falls. A development strategy is in the works
The former Rodeway Inn site, along with the parking and structural base, will be demolished in order to allow for the site to blend with the nearby parkland. Upon completion of the demolition, the site will be finished with topsoil and grass seed. As for the former Niagara Falls Snow Park, the property will have all foundations removed upon demolition. The site will be regraded to match the existing adjacent elevations to possibly incorporate a retaining wall.
Both of these developments are part of a restoration and rehabilitation of sites around downtown Niagara Falls. During January 2020, the USAN Board designated TM Montante Development as the developer for the restoration USAN’s properties at 500, 512, and 518 Third St., and the adjacent parking lot located at 503 Main St. The projects are critical for the continuous development of the Third Street Business District. According to a media release from USAN, the properties will help invigorate the economy of downtown Niagara Falls.
“The growth in the tourism market necessitates a new look at how people get to and from our greatest asset,” Vilardo said. “We have heard the concerns of residents and business owners and are ready to lead the effort to improve our transportation network."
