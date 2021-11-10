For many veterans, every day is hard. They served their country, but remained separate from the people in it. No one else can really know how it feels, Gordy Bellinger, a Vietnam veteran with Vietnam Veterans of America Niagara County Chapter No. 268, tries to explain.
“When I came home, I didn’t go into denial, but I restricted myself,” Bellinger said. “I wouldn’t talk about it. Anytime a conversation came about, I would walk away most of the time, because I just didn’t want to experience it.
“You didn’t know who you were talking to and there were still so many protesters in the area. I think the first thing you wanted to do was to get into some civilian clothes and grow your hair long.”
Bellinger shared a laugh with Rich Dever and Jeff Glatz, both Vietnam veterans. The group they represented, locally in Chapter 268, wanted to give something to veterans for their service and at the same time let them know they are here, new vets and old, to listen them and their stories, which wasn’t something that was done when they, themselves, got out of the service.
To do just that, $615 was collected for the Office of Aging where Director Darlene DiCarlo gratefully accepted the funds to buy 85 veterans in the Meals on Wheels program the OA offers, a free meal.
“We really appreciate because our home delivered meals program has really ramped up since COVID,” DiCarlo said. “There’s a lot of isolated veterans who rely on this as their only hot meal in a day.”
Bellinger said he was sitting at home one day, getting ready to go out for a meal, when he thought of the rest of the veterans at home.
“I thought, 'What about the veterans who receive meals from Meals on Wheels?',” he said. “Every year they don’t get a chance to go out, so I took it to the membership and nobody said, ‘No.’ It was more like, ‘Why didn’t we think of this sooner?’ ”
Meals on Wheels serves approximately 400 meals a day. For the 85 veterans, there will be no charge for their meal today.
DiCarlo noted that each of the veterans will receive a personalized letter to let them know where their meal is coming from.
“We’re one of those organizations, even though it says Vietnam Veterans of America, we’re there for all the veterans, no matter what time you served in the military,” Bellinger said. “It’s one of these things we feel good about. We’re helping the young, because there’s even young veterans who are receiving this, as well as World War II, Korean veterans, even Vietnam veterans.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.