Village of Lewiston Board approves Frontier House plans

LEWISTON — The iconic Frontier House is one step closer to looking exactly like it did almost 200 years ago.
The Village of Lewiston council voted unanimously Monday to approve Jim Fittante's architectural plans for the restoration of the iconic center street property by Ellicott Development.
The building, vacant since around 2004 on a street that continues to grow as a destination for entertainment and dining, is expected to be restored to its original glory as an historic crown jewel of Center Street with plans that call for 10 residential units, possibly as a boutique hotel with some apartments.
The project is near to the heart of its architect, Fittante, who grew up in Lewiston and once worked at the Frontier House when it had a McDonald's franchise in the building.
"I love it," Fittante said of the building. "It’s obviously the most iconic historical building in the village ... I wanted to do everything I could to save the building."
The property, which over the years has housed a variety of different projects from a museum to a private residence, to a hotel, and various restaurants, is currently owned by William Paladino, CEO of Ellicott Development and Jeff and Jerry Williams, owners of rental properties in Lewiston. Lewiston developer Bill Game is a lender in the project with an option to become part-owner in the future.
Once the plans get approved by the New York State Historic Preservation Office, Ellicott Development will begin work within 60 days, to restore the building as close as possible to its original look, Fittante said, and once started, the project is anticipated for completion within a year.
