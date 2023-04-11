The Village of Middleport’s proposed 2023-2024 budget, its first under newly elected mayor Dan Dodge, drives an increase in the village tax rate.
The proposed $1.99 million budget calls for a tax rate of $12.55 per $1,000 of assessed property value. That’s 10 cents more than the current rate.
Overall village spending will increase by about $110,000 in 2023-2024. The projected whole-village tax levy is $678,743, about $6,700 or 1% more than the current levy, according to clerk-treasurer Lisa VanBuren. No changes are planned in village staffing or services.
The current equalization rate in the village is 73%, VanBuren noted.
The village board will hold a public hearing on the budget tonight, during the annual reorganization meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. at the village hall.
By US&J reporter Thomas Tedesco
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.