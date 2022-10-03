Sarah K. Lanzo replaced Paul Oates as City Clerk as of September 30, when Oates vacated the position. The former clerk read the notice of his resignation at a recent Common Council Meeting, but did not leave a reason for his departure.
Lanzo comes from a long career at Independent Living in Niagara County where she served as director for over 11 years. She said she came to her decision to take on the clerk’s duties as a way to assist those in need.
“I want to be able to help people and I’ve always worked to help people,” Lanzo said. “I think this is a unique opportunity to be able to do that.”
Before her time with Independent Living, Lanzo was an adjunct professor at Niagara University for over six years. She started her education at Niagara County Community College, graduated Niagara University with a bachelor’s in communication studies and went on to Medaille University for a masters of arts and organizational leadership.
“I’ve lived in Lockport forever,” she said with a laugh. “I wasn’t born here, but I graduated from Lockport, I own a home in Lockport and I’ve been in Niagara County for a very long time.”
Lanzo said she is committed to take on the workload, saying, “there’s a lot to learn,” and her week of training has gone well.
“(My goals are) to work closely with the mayor and the council to ensure that I’m able to do whatever they may need me to do.”
Lanzo also wrote as a commentator for The Lockport Union-Sun & Journal. Her first article ran on Feb. 27, 2015 where she wrote about children with disabilities mixing with their peers and the benefits of “mainstreaming” them into the student population.
“By integrating disabled children with other non-disabled peers, youth is kept culturally aware and open minded,” she wrote.
Lanzo continued her correspondence touching on subjects of the elderly, mental health, social security and hospitals throughout the pandemic until January of 2022 when she wrote about masking policies in schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.