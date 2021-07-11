The Wendelville Fire Co. will be hosting an event on July 24 to dedicate its new ladder truck and break ground for its new facility. The event will take place at 1 p.m. at the site of the new facility at 6414 Main Road in the Town of Pendleton.
The two major improvements are being made to assist in fire suppression for the residents of Pendleton. The announcement comes as the WFC celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2021.
“Very shortly Wendelville will be breaking ground on a new fire hall and taking possession of a ladder truck,” Matthew Berry, chief officer of the Wendelville Fire Co., said. “Our facility on Main Road will be replaced by a new four-bay structure allowing for better response from the center of town and will also allow for the purchase of a piece of apparatus we are in need of, a ladder truck.”
Wendelville will continue to operate out of three halls within town, each that will house an engine for quicker response times. The new hall on Main Road will replace the old outdated hall and will include four bays for apparatus, doubling in apparatus storage.
“The Town of Pendleton is increasing in size daily and this new hall will allow us to keep up with the population increase regarding emergency operations,” said Mark Walter, president, WFC. Schneider Architectural Services of Buffalo have designed this project for the WFC and the structure will encompass 5315-square-feet in total. Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in August of this year with a completion date by the end of 2021.
The second announcement of adding a ladder truck to Wendelville’s fleet is something that has become a necessity in the Town of Pendleton. “The construction of two hotels in our district, new home construction with steep roof pitches, metal roofs and homes with solar panels all create challenges for fire suppression” said Chief Berry. “Roof operations are dangerous for firefighters and the addition of a ladder truck to our fleet will allow our firefighters to conduct safer roof operations and rescue operations if the need arises” Walter said.
Wendelville purchased a refurbished 2003 E-One '95 Mid Mount Platform truck from Brindlee Mountain Fire Apparatus of Union Grove, Alabama. This truck was previously in service in Kansas and will help serve the Town of Pendleton at a fraction of the cost of a new ladder truck.
