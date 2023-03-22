Food, drink and music are on the menu for this year’s Lock City West End Hooley, starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 9 p.m., March 25.
The opening ceremony will actually begin at noon, so there’s time for West Enders and their allies to pick up some reubens and corned beef sandwiches at Attitudes, at 616 West Ave., then swing around to Windsor Village, 43 Stevens Street, where Joe Baschnagel will play the bag pipes and both the Ancient Order of Hibernians and the Ladies AOH, as well, will sing the Irish Anthem.
While you’re there, Kathy O’Keefe, owner of the Windsor Village said to take a gander at the pop-up shops and other consignment stores, as well as food tastings, inside the building and out in the parking lot, as part of the Windsor Shanty Market that also begins at 11 a.m. and will continue to 5 p.m.
“We have eight vendors outside with some really fun products,” O’Keefe said. “We have a really great ceremony in which we’ll talk about the Irish who came to dig the Canal and settled here.”
O’Keefe noted that the stone portion of her building was built in 1824 during the “deep cut” of the Erie Canal which is where the stone came from. There will also be a basket raffle where proceeds will go to the PB&J Jam, where students will play with accomplished musicians, and the Lock City Touch a Truck event that occurs each summer.
The Ski “O” Lodge on 405 Niagara Street is also serving reubens, soup, cocktails, but will wait until 1 p.m. to present Evan Anstey’s “alternative folk” music.
“iTunes labeled my music as ‘alternative folk’ when I released my first solo EP in 2016,” Anstey, a Middleport native, said. “So, I’ve just kind of stuck with that as the description of my music.”
Anstey said his sound is a mixture of folk, bluegrass, but “some rock and indie influence. Be sure to check out some of he own songs, as well as covers ranging from Dougie Maclean, Great Big Sea, Elton John and Aoife O’Donovan.
Anstey will play until 4 p.m. and then at 7 p.m. DJ Marc Goodrich will bust out some Irish and dance music until 11 p.m., but music lovers can shuffle over to Hawley’s Grove on 482 West Avenue to check out Working Man String Band, made up of Marc Eietrzykowski, Frank Rezarch, Mark Monaco and Joe McCarthey, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and enjoy lamb stew, boxty (potatoe pancakes), cured salmon, leek & potato soup, as well as brown bread and drink specials.
“It (the hooley) reminds people what we have here,” Ashley Eietrzykowski, co-owner of Hawley’s Grove with husband, Marc. “A lot of people don’t know what’s on this side of town unless you live here. This reminds people of the wealth we have on West Avenue.”
Don’t forget to “bling” yourself up with sparkly nails at Windsor Village and jewelry at Herbal Magick, a health food store that also sells spices, incense, tea and jewelry. The jewelry will be at 50% from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., but owner Angela Blackley said she’d try to stay open a little longer.
“I’m excited,” Blackley said. “The more people who come down that day, the more people will know what we have here in the West End.”
Other businesses listed on the “West End Hooley Passport” are Danny Sheean’s, 91 West Avenue, will be serving flights in the Irish Whiskey Room, as well as Shannon’s Potato Soup “to warm your Cockles.”
Short Street Patio Bar will be open at noon with two fire pits, Irish music and Irish Ale and specials will include the Celtic Burger and Irish Pizza Rolls, which will be served as Irish Road Bowling is played in the business’s bocce courts.
So, what does this Lock City West End Hooley really mean?
“Most people love St. Patrick’s day,” Marc Eietrzykowski said. “In Lockport we love it so much we have two of them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.