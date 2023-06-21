From The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists, here’s a roundup of most worthwhile new television, movies, music and games headed to a device near you.
NEW MOVIES
— Last year saw a number of excellent memory-drenched autobiographical dramas, like Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” and Richard Linklater’s “Apollo 10 1/2.” Best of the bunch, though, may have been James Gray’s “Armageddon Time,” an acutely observed tale of 1980s Queens, New York. Rather than a wistfully nostalgic film, Gray’s movie interrogates his own past, sifting through societal currents of politics and privilege. Jeremy Strong and Anne Hathaway play the parents of 11-year-old Paul (Banks Repeta), whose schooling experience vastly differs from that of his Black friend (Jaylin Webb). Anthony Hopkins also radiantly co-stars as his grandfather. In her review, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr called the film “essential.” It’s streaming on Prime Video now.
— The gay best friend has a times been dismissed as a familiar trope of Hollywood. But a new film series on the Criterion Channel finds much to appreciate and lament in a queer movie legacy that existed only on the margins for much of the 20th century. “Queersighted: The Gay Best Friend” pulls together films from seven decades of American film, from 1937’s “Easy Living” to 1996’s “Irma Vep” to trace the evolution of a stereotype that, as curator and author Mark Harris discuss in an accompanying conversation, offered both relief and dismay for gay moviegoers.
NEW MUSIC
— Loss informs “Chemistry,” Kelly Clarkson’s post-breakup album. “You can take my money drag my name ‘round town/I don’t mind I changed it anyway,” she sings in the kiss-off single “Red Flag Collector.” Clarkson previously released “Favorite Kind of High” and “I Hate Love,” which both feature on “Chemistry,” an album where she gets a little help from comedian and banjoist Steve Martin. “This album takes you down every path that chemistry could lead you down,” she wrote on Instagram.
— Kim Petras caps a remarkable few months with her debut album, “Feed the Beast,” out Friday. She was just on top of the Billboard Hot 100 with “Unholy” with Sam Smith, performed at the Grammys and “Saturday Night Live,” attended the Met Gala, and made the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. The new 15-track album includes the buzzy single “Alone” featuring Nicki Minaj, the body-positive “Coconuts” and the beat-heavy single “Brrr.” “Feed the Beast” also includes a collaboration with alt-pop star Banks.
NEW SERIES
— Max has already publicized two big reveals for season two of “And Just Like That”: the return of John Corbett as Aidan Shaw and Kim Cattrall filmed a scene as Samantha Jones. Although details around each are scarce, we do know Cattrall declined involvement in a third “Sex & the City” film and reportedly wasn’t included in plans for the spinoff series. Fans likely won’t mind how they see Samantha as long as she appears. See how the new episodes of “And Just Like That” unfold beginning today.
— Actor-comedian Anthony Anderson is a proud mama’s boy and loves to dote on his mother, Doris. Cameras rolled as the “black-ish” star took his mom on a six-week dream vacation to Europe visiting England, France and Italy. “It’s the best and worst decision I’ve ever made,” declares Anderson in the trailer. “Trippin’ with Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris” debuts today on E!
— Robert Downey Jr. combines two of his passions, classic cars and fighting climate change in the new Max docuseries “Downey’s Dream Cars.” Viewers go along for the ride as experts help the actor make his vintage car collection not only functional, but environmentally-friendly. The show premieres today with two episodes.
NEW VIDEO GAMES
— Final Fantasy XVI, the new chapter in the groundbreaking role-playing series, takes place in a land fueled by magic crystals whose light has begun to fade. Publisher Square Enix is hoping it can prevent such a fate from befalling its marquee franchise, whose previous installment in 2016 was met with mixed critical reaction (though it still sold millions of copies). The most significant change to the formula is in the combat: Protagonist Clive Rosfield fights mostly on his own, rather than assembling the usual party of warriors and spellcasters, and the turn-by-turn skirmishes that once defined Final Fantasy have been replaced by zippier swordplay. Trailers promise a darker storyline — the producer has acknowledged the influence of “Game of Thrones” — but fans can still expect dazzling scenery and epic sweep. Your latest chance to save the world begins today on PlayStation 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.