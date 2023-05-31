(AP) — There's new music from Foo Fighters and a documentary about the breakthrough TV show "American Gladiators" among the new television, movies and music headed to a device near you this week.
NEW MUSIC
— Foo Fighters have a new album, the first since the death of the band's drummer, Taylor Hawkins. The rockers say the 10-track "But Here We Are" is "a brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year." The lead, driving single is "Rescued," with the lyrics "I'm just waiting to be rescued/Bring me back to life. Kings and queens and in-betweens/We all deserve the right." The new album, out Friday, is produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters. Hawkins died last year during a South American tour.
— The Revivalists return with their fifth full-length album, promising more of their spicy gumbo of horn-accented alt-rock, blues, folk and gospel. "Pour It Out Into the Night" is out Friday and the New Orleans-based band offers three very different takes on their sound, with the driving anthem "Kid," the folky "Down in the Dirt" and the political protest tune "The Long Con," with the lyrics "Every day they take away/A little piece of you/a little piece of me." The band this summer are performing at Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza. (Concord Records)
— This week will offer a chance to honor Kenny Rogers with some rare songs he left behind. The 10-track "Life Is Like a Song" features eight never-before-heard recordings, spanning 2008-2011, including covers of Eric Clapton's "Wonderful Tonight" and Lionel Richie's "Goodbye," as well as his duet with Dolly Parton, "Tell Me That You Love Me." The collection is curated and executive produced by the late Country Music Hall of Famer's widow, Wanda Rogers. Two bonus tracks include a cover of the Mack Gordon/Henry Warren standard, "At Last" and the Buddy Hyatt-penned "Say Hello to Heaven." (UMe)
NEW MOVIES
— LeBron James's origin story is dramatized in the new film "Shooting Stars," debuting exclusively on Peacock on Friday. Based on the 2009 book, written by James and "Friday Night Lights" author Buzz Bissinger, the film looks at how he and his childhood friends (the self-anointed "fab four") rose to basketball prominence on their high school team in Akron, Ohio. He and his friends would help lead their St. Vincent-St. Mary's team to three state championships in four years. James is played by newcomer Marquis "Mookie" Cook, who co-stars with "Stranger Things'" Caleb McLaughlin as Lil Dru, Avery S. Wills Jr. as Willie McGee and Khalil Everage as Sian Cotton in the Chris Robinson-directed film.
— Method acting is in the spotlight in a new series debuting on The Criterion Channel today, along with a conversation between Ethan Hawke, Vincent D'Onofrio and Isaac Butler, who wrote a book on the matter ("The Method: How the Twentieth Century Learned How to Act.") The films feature performances by noted disciples like Sidney Poitier, Montgomery Clift, Marilyn Monroe and Marlon Brando. Included among the 25 titles are George Stevens' "A Place in the Sun," Sidney Lumet's "12 Angry Men," Elia Kazan's "Splendor in the Grass," Mike Nichols' "The Graduate" and "Carnal Knowledge," Bob Rafelson's "Five Easy Pieces" and Warren Beatty's "Reds."
NEW SERIES
— ESPN's award-winning "30 for 30" series returns with "The American Gladiators Documentary," a two-part film examining the history of the former syndicated reality-competition show. It also reveals "American Gladiators" had a dark underbelly, involving greed, addiction and blackmail. Former contenders and crew members are interviewed. It premiered Tuesday.
— Gearheads will rev up for "Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge," where contestants compete to transform nostalgia cars into life-sized Hot Wheels. Hosted by auto expert Rutledge Wood and featuring celebrity guests including Anthony Anderson, Joel McHale and Terry Crews, the winner of each episode gets a $25,000 prize. Jay Leno, known for his own love of automobiles and rare car collection, appears in the finale episode where the winner is awarded $50,000 and have their creation turned into an actual Hot Wheels diecast model that the public can purchase. "Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge" debuted Tuesday on NBC.
