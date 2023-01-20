As contracts are being signed and plans are being made, the sale of WLVL to Bill Yuhnke, who also owns WEBR, does a few things.
It strengthens WLVL’s brand, for one. Because of the emergence of WLVL in Lockport and WEBR in Niagara Falls as “sister stations” under Yuhnke’s ownership, listeners across the county will be exposed to programming on WLVL through the promotion efforts of those working at WEBR.
And in a cinch, if the Lockport station or the Niagara Falls station experiences technical problems, the other can make sure that important information or popular shows will be aired until the problem can be resolved.
Finally Yuhnke’s ownership ensures – to many a grateful fan – that local radio, local shows and local community will continue to be valued at Lockport’s very own WLVL.
As far as Yuhnke is concerned, he made a good choice.
There are over 6,500 pre-registered accounts for the popular “Dial-A-Deal” show on Saturdays, Yuhnke said. The premise of the show is that discount gift certificates from local businesses will be sold to listeners who call in between 7 to 10 a.m. every Saturday. Yuhnke said that when he talked about buying the station, the very first thing people wanted to know was if Dial-A-Deal would be staying on the air.
“I know that people are listening, because people are coming up to me asking about Dial-A-Deal, Tradio and Wake Up Niagara,” Yuhnke said. “The 6,500 listeners who tune in for the Dial-A-Deal show every weekend, who have accounts with us, tells me we’re being heard.”
Tradio, 9:15 to 10 a.m. on weekdays, is another popular show run by Eric Koch.
“It’s 45 minutes of fun and frivolities,” Koch said.
On this show Koch runs a kind of audio classifieds section. He gave a brief sample of some of some of the deals that come on – buying, selling and swapping. A talking Barney doll was one, he said, and a round headlamp case for a 1970s Chevy was another. A third was discarded Christmas trees to mulch and feed to goats.
“I’m not an automotive guy,” Koch said. “And I do my best to get the name of the item right, but sometimes I’ll just say, ‘oh, the STO #5 VIN car piece,’ because I have no idea what it is, but the listener gets it and calls right up. During lulls I play music. But it's usually pretty lively.”
Koch is also co-host on the morning show with John Maser, who Yuhnke called “the heart” of the entire operation.
“When did you get here this morning?” Yuhnke asked of Maser who admitted he sometimes comes in between 2:30 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. to get things rolling.
Maser, who has lived in the Town of Lockport for 25 years, often has guests from the County Legislature, as well as State Assemblyman and Town Supervisors. He explained that a lot of people have an interest in the local area, that traffic and weather forecasts alternate between by Lake Ontario and the morning drive into Buffalo that many Niagara County residents make every day. It’s really about helping people, he said, whether it’s ordinary people or businesses that need help to succeed. He also values the freedom he has and the opportunity to report what he feels is important.
“We can do stuff immediately,” Maser said, with Yuhnke agreeing. “There’s no corporate approval we have to get.”
In the end, Yuhnke said that WLVL was and will continue to be a “people station” with great programming. He noted he recently gave $1,000 to each school that participated in the Scholastics Bowl for their gym and music programs. Maser talked about on-the-air interviews in a fishing boat with Niagara Discovery USA and Sportsfishing Commissioner Frank Campbell. H
It’s the people of the station that keep the station as popular as it is, Yuhnke concluded. The frivolity Koch mentioned continues to attract and entertain listeners.
“If it’s not fun, we’re not going to do it,” Maser said.
