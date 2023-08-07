OLCOTT — A couple who recently opened a small restaurant are stepping up to help veterans.
Karl and Laura Farmer, the operators of Mammy’s Restaurant, breed Saint Bernards and have donated one to Western New York Heroes, the Williamsville-based organization that provides financial services and other benefits to veterans in need.
One of its services is Pawsitive for Heroes, which pays for service dog training to prepare the dogs to serve those who’ve served.
Representatives of Western New York Heroes will be at Mammy’s to welcome veterans and the public on Aug. 20. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mammy’s will give any veteran in attendance a free hot dog or hamburg.
In addition, the Farmers and Chris Cotriss, the owner of Starboard Rail in the mini plaza near Mammy's, will donate a portion of their sales to Western New York Heroes. Starboard Rail sells nautical apparel for children and adults and nautical dog collars.
Western New York Heroes has taught inmates in half a dozen jails in Western New York to train service dogs, including the Niagara County, North Collins and Wende correctional facilities. Training takes six to nine months, and then the dogs must undergo several more months of training in public.
Any veteran who'd like a hot dog or hamburger during WNY Heroes' visit to Mammy's is asked to call 716-630-5020 ahead of time. The Farmers said that will help them ensure they have enough food on hand.
Music will be provided during the event by singer Kevin Kania of Lockport.
