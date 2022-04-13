On Saturday April 9, the Niagara SPCA, and Lockport police intervened in an illegal dog ear cropping operation on Cottage Street in the city.
Police said 39-year-old, Bethany Suess of York, Pa., has been traveling to Lockport to conduct these procedures charging $150 per dog. The procedure when done through official channels usually costs $600 to $700.
The Niagara SPCA received an anonymous tip on April 5, claiming that Suess conducts procedures on 10 to 20 dogs at a time, and has done so on numerous occasions over the last several months. The anonymous person also said that Suess was conducting more ear cropping procedures on April 9. The Niagara SPCA and the LPD intervened on April 9 at 11am, before any dogs came to harm.
“They had one dog sedated at that point,” said Niagara SPCA humane law enforcement officer Rick Salisbury, who investigated the operation. “No ear cropping had been done at that moment. We were trying to avoid that in order to prevent an animal from being hurt.”
Ear cropping often involves surgically removing parts of a dog's ears. The process is often done as an aesthetic decision by dog owners. Niagara SPCA director Amy Lewis said that the procedure is sometimes done on show dogs in order to meet competition requirements. In the worst cases it’s done on dogs who are used for dog fighting. The procedure is illegal in New York state, unless it’s conducted by a licensed veterinarian on a , and that the dog is sedated.
“They’re removing a good portion of the ear,” said Lewis in an interview. “and it’s particularly dangerous to have it done by a non-veterinary professional, because the ears are pretty vascular, and there can be bleeding issues.”
The anesthetic Suess was using to sedate the dogs was also regarded by authorities as being a controlled substance. 10 dogs were dropped off at the location on Cottage Street on the day of the intervention, and all have been returned to their owners. One dog in particular who was given the anesthetic was sent for blood work in order to determine information on the drug that was used.
Suess has been accused of practicing veterinary medicine without a license, possession of controlled substances, and animal cruelty. The homeowner, who has not been identified, was reported to be a friend of Suess, and claimed that she wasn’t aware that Suess was doing anything illegal. Though she is cooperating with the investigation, the homeowner has also been charged with animal cruelty because she received payments.
Suess has been given a court ticket to appear in Lockport City court on Monday April 18. The charges could bring a fine of $1,000, a year in prison, or both.
