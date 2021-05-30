Women's Medicine of Niagara adds new provider

Women’s Medicine of Niagara PLLC has announced the addition of Amy L. Stephenson, MSN, FNP-BC to its health care providers.
Stephenson completed her undergraduate studies at Niagara University where she obtained her Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing and went on to obtain her Master’s of Science in Nursing at D’Youville College.
Stephenson has experience as both a registered nurse and a family nurse practitioner and worked for several years at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center in the emergency department. Most recently, she worked as a nurse practitioner at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and Buffalo General Hospital.
Amy is accepting new patients at Women’s Medicine of Niagara and can be reached at 297-9379.
